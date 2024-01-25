Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah has announced that he wants to focus more on Test cricket going forward.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his debut in the longest format, but has represented Pakistan in four T20Is and one ODI.

Currently, he is recovering from an elbow injury but is expected to make a comeback during the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for the Multan Sultans.

Going forward, the Matta native confirmed he plans to only play in one domestic T20 league as his main focus is to represent his country.

“I will play only one league. Apart from that, I want to play for my country, and I want to focus more on Test cricket,” Ihsanullah told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team were recently beaten 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and then lost 4-1 in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 9: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I want a big hundred from him, Salman Butt on Pakistan batsman with superb command and control

Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 9? Islamabad United 154 ( 13.17 % ) Karachi Kings 95 ( 8.13 % ) Lahore Qalandars 270 ( 23.1 % ) Multan Sultans 136 ( 11.63 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 387 ( 33.11 % ) Quetta Gladiators 127 ( 10.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...