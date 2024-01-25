Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza has revealed that he utilises his ability to swing the ball both ways to deceive batsmen, especially those who have just arrived at the crease.

Hamza used this tactic during the recent three-match Test series against Australia and enjoyed quite a bit of success, particularly during the second Test in Melbourne where he dismissed David Warner and Travis Head in successive deliveries.

Even though Pakistan lost the series 3-0, the 31-year-old from Karachi had a strong campaign as he finished with seven wickets in two Tests at an average of 20.71.

“If I can swing the ball both ways, especially when there’s a new batsman at the crease, it’s a good opportunity for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the Australia tour, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and lost 4-1.

Hamza will now represent the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will start on February 17.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

