Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar admitted he doesn’t know whether batting or bowling is all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s strength.

While the 30-year-old was picked for the recent three-match Test series against Australia as a batting all-rounder, he failed to have an impact against the Baggy Greens.

Faheem was only picked for the first Test in Perth and scored 14 runs in total to go with one wicket.

“Another enigma is our all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf. I still haven’t figured out whether he plays as a batsman or as a bowler. This discussion has already taken place in the previous series that he is a batting all-rounder, focusing more on batting rather than bowling,” Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were beaten 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and subsequently lost their five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-1.

Faheem will now play for Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

