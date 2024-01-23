Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz announced that the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, which ended up ruling him out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan’s three-Test tour of Australia and their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

As for Hasnain, he sustained an ankle injury while playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and has not represented his country since January 2023.

“Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah [have] recovered,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem will now play for Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Hasnain will represent the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 9: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford

