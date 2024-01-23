Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said he has been very impressed with Hasan Ali, even though the fast bowler has had a stop-start career due to injuries.

Hasan has been in and out of the national team over the past couple of years, but was recently included in the squad for the three-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

The 29-year-old from Gujranwala featured in two matches, but failed to have much of an impact as he finished with two wickets at an average of 91.

Despite this, Masood feels Hasan has done well overall in his Test career as he has taken 80 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 27.31.

“Unfortunately, his career has been a stop-start due to injuries but his Test numbers are still impressive,” he was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Following the Australia Test series, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and were comprehensively beaten 4-1.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Hasan will be his teammate.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

