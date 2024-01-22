Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan top order batsman Sahibzada Farhan said he is ready to do everything possible to permanently cement his place in the national team.

He recently played in the fourth and fifth T20Is against New Zealand, and made scores of 1 and 19 respectively.

Considering how he has been dominating in domestic cricket, many feel he should be part of the playing XI in T20Is for a prolonged period of time.

This stems from his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup, where he was the highest run-scorer with 492 runs in 12 matches for Peshawar Region, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 44.72 and a strike-rate of 178.90.

While the 27-year-old from Charsadda would have wanted to do better during the T20I series against New Zealand, he hopes to get more chances in the future.

“I now look forward to giving my best and cementing my place in the team permanently,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were beaten 4-1 by New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

Farhan will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

