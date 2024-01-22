Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has insisted that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed can still make a return to the playing XI in the longest format.

Sarfaraz was picked for the first Test against Australia in Perth, but failed to impress as he only managed to score seven runs in total.

He was subsequently replaced by Mohammad Rizwan for the second and third Tests, who proceeded to make 193 runs, which included a top score of 88, at an average of 48.25.

Even though Rizwan performed a whole lot better, Masood made it clear that Sarfaraz hasn’t permanently lost his spot in the Test team.

“We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan ended up losing to Australia 3-0 and were subsequently crushed 4-1 in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Masood will now captain the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Sarfaraz Ahmed is expected to lead the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 9 will be held from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 9: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sherfane Rutherford

