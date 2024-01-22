Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has commended left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for proving him wrong by showing that he possesses great leadership skills.

Zaman admitted that he initially had doubts about Afridi when he was captaining the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, with the 23-year-old delivering two consecutive PSL titles, Zaman praised Afridi for a job well done.

“The way I found him as a captain and the manner in which he proved many people wrong including me, especially during his captaincy in the PSL, is commendable,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“When he became the captain in the PSL, he showed a lot of improvement match by match.”

Afridi recently represented Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and claimed eight wickets in two games at an average of 41.62.

He then captained the men in green in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and finished with nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 8.94.

Afridi will now captain the Qalandars in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which gets underway on February 17.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 9: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rashid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen

