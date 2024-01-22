Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah said he will look to bowl around 145 kph when he returns from his elbow injury.

Ihsanullah, who has bowled at speeds of 154 kph in the past, is close to making a full recovery and is expected to play a few matches for the Multan Sultans during the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old was the Sultans’ breakout star during PSL 8 in 2023 as he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“I will try to maintain a pace of 145 plus when I return to bowling,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Given the severity of his injury, Ihsanullah was not picked for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0.

He also wasn’t selected for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the men in green lost 4-1.

PSL 9 will take place from February 17 to March 18 in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 9: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Faisal Akram, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, David Willey

