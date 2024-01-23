Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan deserves the chance to cement his spot in the team after many other players before him failed.

Azam recently featured for Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and batted at number five and six.

However, he failed to put up any noteworthy performances in the three games he played, scoring 10, 2 and 10.

Despite this, Wahab plans to give the 25-year-old a fair chance to prove his worth before deciding whether to keep or drop him.

“We’ve tried many players at his number so now we want to give Azam a chance,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan endured a disappointing tour of New Zealand as they lost the T20I series 4-1.

Azam will now represent Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on February 17.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

