Former Pakistan batsman Mudassar Nazar has ripped into all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, saying his bowling isn’t very effective.

Faheem was recently picked for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, where he only featured in the first Test in Perth.

In that match, the 30-year-old from Kasur scored a total of 14 runs and only managed to take one wicket.

Given how he was unable to trouble the Australian batsmen, Nazar admitted that Faheem has to start facing the hard truth.

“Unfortunately, his bowling isn’t as effective,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and then played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Faheem will now represent Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will begin on February 17.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 9: Shadab Khan (captain), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox

