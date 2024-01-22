Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz has hinted that up-and-coming wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan is in his plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Haseebullah has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and was part of the national team for the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The 20-year-old from Pishin made his debut in the fifth T20I, but was dismissed for a duck.

Despite this, Wahab still sees plenty of promise in the youngster and believes he can be a useful asset going forward.

“We want to develop players like Haseebullah who have a high strike-rate and can be helpful in West Indies,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Pakistan ended up losing their T20I series against New Zealand 4-1.

Haseebullah will now play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will get underway on February 17.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

