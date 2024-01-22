Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia opening batsman David Warner lauded Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mir Hamza for bowling in the right areas during the recent three-match Test series.

Warner, who retired from Tests and ODIs after the series, admitted that the 31-year-old “used his skills very, very well” to make life difficult for the Australian batsmen.

Hamza had a stellar campaign despite Pakistan’s 3-0 loss as he picked up seven wickets in two matches at an average of 20.71.

“I think the way that [Mir] Hamza bowled around the wicket and pretty much at the end, it was almost like he was bowling with a Duke ball. He actually used his skills very, very well. Made the boys play and put the ball in the right area,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Following their tour of Australia, Pakistan played a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Hamza will now play for the Karachi Kings in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will get underway on February 17.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 9: James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood (captain), Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

