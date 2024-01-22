Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Mohammad Yousuf has predicted that batsmen Shamyl Hussain and Riaz Ullah will have “a great future for Pakistan.”

He sees both of them as assets for the men in green as they have impressed him with their skills.

But, Yousuf pointed out that Shamyl, 19, and Riaz, 18, still have things to learn before they are ready to make the leap to the national team.

“Pakistan has a bright future. Among them, there is a boy named Shamyl whom I also like. Riaz Ullah is also promising, but they are still young. If they keep learning these small things, I am sure both these boys will have a great future for Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was recently involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and ended up losing 4-1.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: People felt it was risky, Shan Masood glad Pakistan duo proved themselves after being picked

What do you think about Mohammad Yousuf being appointed Pakistan's Under-19 head coach? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Mohammad Yousuf being appointed Pakistan's Under-19 head coach? Good decision! 1 ( 100 % ) Bad decision! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...