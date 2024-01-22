Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood admitted he was glad the pace duo of Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad proved themselves after being picked for the three-Test series against Australia.

Masood noted that a lot of people believed it was a huge risk to select the pair, even though they had done well in domestic cricket.

Jamal ended up being Pakistan’s most successful bowler in the series as he took 18 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.44.

As for Shahzad, he only featured in the first Test in Perth and took five wickets at an average of 25.60 before being ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

“You saw that with the selection of Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal even though a lot of people felt it was quite risky putting two debutants out there. I think they handled themselves well and we have to give them credit because their first outing in Australia was quite decent,” Masood was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan ended up losing their Test series against Australia 3-0 before playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

