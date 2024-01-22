Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Australia skipper Pat Cummins “has certainly got the wool over Babar Azam’s eyes at the moment.”

Cummins was all over Azam in the recent three-match Test series as he dismissed Pakistan’s star batsman three times.

Vaughan admitted he is not surprised at all as Cummins generally shines when battling against the top batsmen in the world.

“He has certainly got the wool over Babar Azam’s eyes at the moment. It’s no secret that the captain of Australia generally targets the best players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam scored 126 runs at an average of 21 in the Test series, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

He then featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and made 213 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 42.60 and a strike-rate of 142.

Despite this, the men in green ended up being crushed 4-1.

Next up for Azam will be the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 9 will begin on February 17 and be played in four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 9: Babar Azam (captain), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob

