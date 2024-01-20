Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes it is wholly possible for Babar Azam to be the “best batter Pakistan has ever produced.”

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the past couple of years and has broken numerous records already.

Given how the 29-year-old is brimming with talent and can score runs both at home and abroad, Gambhir feels the sky is the limit for the Lahore-born cricketer.

“Honestly, Babar Azam has a lot of quality, he can go out and become the best batter Pakistan has ever produced,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been going through a rough patch, which continued in the three-match Test series against Australia, where he accumulated 126 runs at an average of 21.

However, he seems to have rediscovered some form in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he has made 200 runs in four games at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 158.73.

Pakistan are 4-0 down heading into the fifth T20I, which will be played on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

