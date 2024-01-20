Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali said he has never bowled at 150 kph or been focused on his bowling speed.

His comments come after the Pakistan pace attack was criticised for their drop in pace during the three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0.

Hasan noted that instead of being focused on how quick they are bowling, he and the other seamers look to maintain a good line and length, along with doing everything possible to help the team win.

“I don’t know whose pace has dropped – my focus has never been on pace, and I’ve never bowled at 150 kph. I think it’s better to stick to the area around the top of off stump. I haven’t heard these rumours [about bowlers’ pace dropping], and we don’t care about them. Our focus is on the game, and that’s where it should be,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green are now playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 4-0 heading into the fifth T20I, which will be held on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

