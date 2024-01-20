Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is not worried about left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi leaking many runs, saying being expensive is “his style.”

Afridi has been in the spotlight for conceding too many runs, but also due to his lack of wickets and drop in pace.

This was evident during the recent three-match Test series against Australia, where he finished with eight wickets in two matches at an average of 41.62.

Despite all these issues, Masood has defended Afridi as he knows the 23-year-old will fix the issues plaguing him right now.

“Shaheen was expensive, but that’s his style,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently captaining Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and has picked up seven wickets in four games at an average of 21.85 and an economy rate of 9.56.

Pakistan are 4-0 down heading into the fifth T20I, which takes place on January 21 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

