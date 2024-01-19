Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace ace Ihsanullah has confirmed that he will play four to five matches in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old has been recovering from an elbow injury and there had been doubts about whether he would even be fit for PSL 9.

Ihsanullah shot to fame during PSL 8 in 2023, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following his outstanding campaign, the Matta native was immediately added to the Pakistan team and has gone on to play four T20Is and one ODI to date.

With his breakout performance in PSL 8 still fresh in people’s minds, Ihsanullah has vowed to “play even better than I did before.”

“The good news for my fans is that I will be playing a few matches in the PSL. I aim to play even better than I did before and will participate in four to five matches,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Due to his injury, Ihsanullah was not considered for selection for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0, or the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 3-0.

The fourth T20I will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

