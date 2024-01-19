Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia seamer Geoff Lawson said batsmen look “a bit worried” when facing 6ft 8in Pakistan pace prospect Mohammad Zeeshan in the nets.

Lawson noted that Zeeshan, who is in the Pakistan Under-19 team, bowls excellent out-swingers, which are made even tougher to play due to his height.

The 17-year-old is seen as an emerging talent and Lawson, who worked with Zeeshan as part of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project, praised the Faisalabad native for being a “quick learner.”

“He’s a quick learner. He bowled out-swingers from that height which was unbelievable and he had the guys in the nets looking a bit worried when they faced him,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan team recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and are now taking on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 3-0.

The fourth T20I will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

