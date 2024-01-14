Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz admitted he is unsure if 154 kph pace prospect Ihsanullah will be fit to play in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ihsanullah rose to prominence during the PSL 8 in 2023 as he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Since then, the 21-year-old from Matta has represented Pakistan in four T20Is and one ODI.

Lately, however, Ihsanullah has been out of action with an elbow injury and Wahab confirmed that he will still require some time to fully recover.

“Unfortunately, Ihsanullah will take some more time to regain fitness – we’re not sure if he’ll be able to play this PSL,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently lost their Test series against Australia 3-0 and are now taking on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first T20I by 46 runs.

The second T20I will be held on January 14 in Hamilton.

PSL 9 is set to be played from February 17 to March 17 in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

