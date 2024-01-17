Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad believes Pakistan made the wrong decision to remove Babar Azam as captain following the team’s elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Azam was Pakistan’s skipper in all three formats and stepped down from the role, with Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing him as Test and T20I captain respectively.

Miandad pointed out that not only did he disagree with the move to strip the 29-year-old of the captaincy, but he also felt Azam was treated with a lack of respect and honour.

“The decision to remove Babar Azam from captaincy is not right; players should be given respect and honour,” he told Geo News.

Azam recently represented Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

He is now playing in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand and scored 57, 66 and 58 in the first three games.

Despite his efforts, Pakistan are 3-0 down and will look to claim a consolation win in the fourth T20I, which will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

