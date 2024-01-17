Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said he will have a chat with out of form spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the near future.

Nawaz is one of Pakistan’s go-to spinners in limited overs cricket, but has failed to impress over the last few months.

During the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 29-year-old had a disastrous campaign as he took two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Even though Wahab announced that he would talk with Nawaz soon, he didn’t elaborate on what their conversation would be about.

“We’ll soon have a chat with him as well,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Nawaz did not play in Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0, but he was selected for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where the men in green trail 2-0.

Nawaz finished with figures of 1-44 off his four overs in the third T20I in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

