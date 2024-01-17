Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic India big-hitting opener Virender Sehwag has pointed out that Pakistan continue to be way too dependent on Babar Azam when it comes to their batting.

Azam has been the men in green’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the past few years.

However, he has gone through a minor rough patch lately, which has forced other batsmen in the team to step up and make their presence felt.

While some, such as Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, have done exactly that, Sehwag wants to see more batsmen perform well on a regular basis.

“Babar Azam is a good player. However, the thing is that his team depends on him,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam, who recently stepped down as captain, recently played in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and accumulated 126 runs at an average of 21.

He is now representing the men in green in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and made scores of 57, 66 and 58 in the first three games.

Despite rediscovering some form with the bat, Pakistan trail 3-0 and will look to pick up a consolation win in the fourth T20I, which will be played on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3545 ( 69.36 % ) Bad decision! 1566 ( 30.64 % )

