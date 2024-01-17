Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is confident that veteran batsman Ahmed Shehzad will earn a recall to the national team very soon.

The 32-year-old has been performing well in domestic cricket, but hasn’t played for his country since October 2019.

Farhan noted that he had to wait for a long time to get back into the Pakistan team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand and urged Shehzad to be patient and to keep putting up big scores that the selectors can’t ignore.

“I’ve worked hard for the last four years to earn this [recall], and I am sure Shahzad is also working hard and I believe that he will get his chance too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down against New Zealand and will look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

