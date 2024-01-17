Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said there is a prominent like and dislike culture when it comes to the selection of players and called for this to stop.

He noted that those who get picked to play for Pakistan should be fully supported as they have worked hard to earn their call-up to the national team.

The 25-year-old also gave an update on his ankle injury, stating that he is recovering well and will soon be playing first-class cricket in Pakistan as the President’s Trophy is currently going on.

“I am currently recovering well from my injury & will start playing 4-day cricket soon. We have a culture of disliking those who are selected in favour of those who aren’t. Let’s be positive, support Shaheen and all the players,” Shadab said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan recently lost 3-0 in their Test series against Australia and are now taking on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 3-0.

The men in green will look to claim a consolation win in the fourth T20I, which will be played on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

