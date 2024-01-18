Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes fellow fast bowler Khurram Shahzad’s biomechanics are “not right” and pointed out how his pace dropped before he got injured during the three-match Test series against Australia.

Shahzad made his international debut in the first Test in Perth and bowled pretty well, claiming five wickets at an average of 25.60.

However, he was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series after suffering a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

“Everyone is saying that Khurram Shahzad bowled outstandingly. No doubt, he bowled well, but, his biomechanic is not right. In the first innings, he was bowling 135 [kph] and in the second 130 [kph]. But, if he plays a Test or two then he might get injured,” Junaid was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan went on to lose the Test series against Australia 3-0 and are now involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they are 3-0 down.

The fourth T20I will be held on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We have a like and dislike culture, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan calls for it to stop

What are your thoughts on Khurram Shahzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khurram Shahzad? He is really good! 43 ( 48.31 % ) He is ok! 43 ( 48.31 % ) He is overrated! 3 ( 3.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...