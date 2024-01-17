Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee consultant Kamran Akmal has made it clear that there was never any talk of resting batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Azam and Rizwan are two of the most important players for the men in green and have been the team’s most consistent run-scorers in the shortest format.

In the first three games, Azam made scores of 57, 66 and 58, while Rizwan scored 25, 7 and 24.

“No one from [the] team management or selection committee talked about giving rest to Babar and Rizwan during [the] New Zealand series,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 3-0 down in the series and will look to secure a consolation win in the fourth T20I, which will be played on January 19 in Christchurch.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

