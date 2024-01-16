Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Virender Sehwag, the brutally brilliant opener, said he has never seen a better batsman from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka than Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Inzamam, a former Pakistan captain, is currently the country’s chief selector.

He had a superb international career, amassing 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also accumulated 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

As for his T20I career, the 53-year-old from Multan made 11 not out in the one match he played.

Putting iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar aside, Sehwag acknowledged that Inzamam was the best he had seen.

“Tendulkar’s league is beyond the batter’s category now; he’s high above all. But amongst all [the] batters of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka – I haven’t seen a better batsman than Inzamam,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were recently beaten 3-0 in a Test series against Australia and are now involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 2-0 after losing the first two games by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively.

The third T20I will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

