Pakistan Under-19 head coach Mohammad Yousuf has praised the pace duo of Mohammad Zeeshan and Ubaid Shah for their “excellent performances” as of late.

Zeeshan is a 6 ft 8 in pace prospect, while Ubaid is also seen as an emerging talent and is the brother of Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah.

Considering how well both 17-year-olds have bowled, Yousuf sees plenty of promise in them and knows their futures are bright.

“Zeeshan has bowled very well. Ubaid Shah has also bowled well. The bowlers have delivered excellent performances,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and find themselves 2-0 down after losing the first two games by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively.

The third T20I will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

