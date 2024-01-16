Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel admitted he was “really sad” that fast bowler Khurram Shahzad got injured during the recent three-Test tour of Australia as he “bowled really well.”

Shahzad made his international debut in the first Test in Perth and showed plenty of promise as he finished with five wickets at an average of 25.60.

However, he missed the remainder of the series after suffering a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

“He bowled really well, he had a big job coming here. I’m really sad for him that he got injured,” Shakeel was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shakeel scored 92 runs at an average of 15.33 as Pakistan lost the series 3-0.

The men in green are now involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and trail 2-0 after losing the first two matches by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively.

The third T20I will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

