Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes Babar Azam is the ideal batsman to have towards the end of an innings since he thrives in such situations.

The 29-year-old has been Pakistan’s best batsman for a couple of years now as he has consistently scored runs in all three formats.

In addition to this, he has often carried the men in green to victory single-handedly with impressive match-winning knocks.

“He is your guy in such a situation, in the back deep in the innings,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 126 runs in three Tests against Australia at an average of 21.

He is now representing Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and has started to rediscover some form as he made 57 and 66 in the first two games.

Despite his efforts, Pakistan lost both matches and will now look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I, which will take place on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3453 ( 69.34 % ) Bad decision! 1527 ( 30.66 % )

