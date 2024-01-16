Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has hailed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan as a creative leg-spinner with a complete skillset.

Shadab is Pakistan’s first-choice spinner in ODIs and T20Is, and is also expected to contribute with handy batting performances lower down the order.

However, the 25-year-old has not been living up to expectations over the past few months and was especially disappointing during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he took two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Despite this, Moody pointed out that there is no denying the fact that Shadab possesses a lot of creativity when he has the ball in his hand.

“With his leg-spin, he is very creative in what he does there. From a skill point of view, he is complete,” he was quoted as saying on the website of International League T20 team, the Desert Vipers.

Pakistan recently played a three-match Test series against Australia, which they lost 3-0, and are now involved in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 2-0.

The third T20I will be played on January 17 in Dunedin.

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 487 ( 48.46 % ) He is ok! 215 ( 21.39 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 30.15 % )

