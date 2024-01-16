Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rumman Raees, the left-arm seamer, said former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif had such a smooth action that it “didn’t seem like a fast bowler is bowling.”

Asif was one of the very special talents Pakistan produced, but had his promising career cut short by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which he was implicated in.

The 40-year-old from Sheikhupura represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and took 106 wickets at an average of 24.36.

He also claimed 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13.

As for his T20I career, Asif finished with 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.38.

“His action was very smooth; it didn’t seem like a fast bowler is bowling,” Raees said on Daniyal Sheikh’s podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently lost 3-0 in a Test series against Australia and are now playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 2-0.

The third T20I will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

