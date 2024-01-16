Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said he and Ahmed Shehzad have a “professional rivalry” as both of them are scoring plenty of runs right now.

He noted that competing with someone as experienced as Shehzad is a “good thing” as it will motivate him to keep performing well.

Both players are trying to get back into the Pakistan team, with Farhan having achieved it for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

As for Shehzad, he last played for his country in October 2019.

“I always love to see him (Shehzad) scoring runs, it is a coincidence that whenever he scores, I also [manage to] score there. It is always a competition when people in the same slot as you are also among [the] runs, a professional rivalry is a good thing,” Farhan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down against New Zealand and will look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I, which will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

