Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali said he expects a lot from the trio of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique as they have become key batsmen for the national team.

All three of them were recently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, with Azam scoring 126 runs at an average of 21.

Imam, who opened the batting with Shafique, made 92 runs in two Tests, which included a top score of 62, at an average of 23.50.

As for Shafique, he amassed 110 runs in three Tests, which also included a top score of 62, at an average of 18.33.

With none of them able to live up to expectations during the series, which Pakistan lost 3-0, Azhar hopes they can turn their fortunes around going forward.

“I have a lot of expectations from Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now playing in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand and has made scores of 57 and 66 in the first two matches.

Despite the 29-year-old’s efforts, Pakistan lost both games and will now look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I, which will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Doesn’t seem like a fast bowler is bowling, Rumman Raees likes Pakistan quick’s smooth action

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 1054 ( 59.15 % ) He is ok! 470 ( 26.37 % ) He is overrated! 258 ( 14.48 % )

Like this: Like Loading...