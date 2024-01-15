Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz said he had to reward wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan and Azam Khan for their brilliant performances in domestic cricket.

Both players were picked for the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with Azam having been included in the playing XI for the first two matches.

However, he has failed to make the most of his opportunities, scoring 10 and 2.

Haseebullah, meanwhile, is still waiting to make his international debut, which could possibly come in the three remaining T20Is.

“Haseebullah and Azam Khan are top performers of domestic cricket. Haseebullah played some impactful innings in the middle order for Peshawar Zalmi in [the] recent PSL and he has been doing well in domestic cricket for the last couple of years,” Wahab was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Pakistan lost the first two T20Is against New Zealand and will now look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I, which will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

