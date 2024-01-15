Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes Shaheen Shah Afridi has to reclaim his position as the leader of the pace attack.

Afridi’s effectiveness has been a major talking point lately as he hasn’t been getting enough wickets and his pace has fallen as well.

Given these troubling signs, Ramiz wants the 23-year-old to rediscover his form and re-establish himself as Pakistan’s go-to wicket-taking fast bowler.

“He needs to become the leader of the pack,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, Afridi took eight wickets in two Tests at an average of 41.62.

He is now captaining Pakistan in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand and took three wickets in the first match before going wicketless in the second T20I.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series going into the third T20I, which will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

