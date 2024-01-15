Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes fast bowler Arshad Iqbal has great potential as he is “robust” and “possesses very strong qualities.”

Iqbal is one of the many fast bowling prospects Pakistan have produced, but has only been utilised sporadically up till today.

The 22-year-old made his T20I debut in 2021, but didn’t play for the men in green again until the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Swabi native also represented Faisalabad Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and finished with 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 36.50.

He then featured in the Pakistan Cup and took seven wickets in three matches at an average of 21.14.

Having shown plenty of promise, Afridi admitted that the youngster is someone to keep an eye on for the future.

“Arshad Iqbal possesses very strong qualities as a very robust bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team were recently beaten 3-0 in a Test series against Australia and are now playing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they trail 2-0 after losing the first two games by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively.

The third T20I will be played on January 17 in Dunedin.

