Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shubman Gill, the India opening batsman, said he admires Pakistan superstar Babar Azam since he makes batting look effortless.

Azam has consistently scored runs in all three formats of the game for the past few years, which has established his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in the sport today.

Recently, the 29-year-old stepped down as captain in all three formats following the team’s poor performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“We watch and admire him,” Gill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After resigning as skipper, Azam scored 126 runs in Pakistan’s three-Test series against Australia at an average of 21.

The men in green lost that series 3-0 and are now facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, with Azam having made 57 and 66 in the first two matches.

Pakistan find themselves 2-0 down right now and will look to avoid a series defeat in the third T20I, which will be held on January 17 in Dunedin.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I want to see him as the leader of the pack, Ramiz Raja believes that’s where Pakistan fast bowler belongs

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3356 ( 69.34 % ) Bad decision! 1484 ( 30.66 % )

Like this: Like Loading...