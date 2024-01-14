Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Australia opening batsman David Warner made it clear that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi wasn’t irritating him during the recent three-match Test series.

Warner and Afridi were seen getting into a verbal altercation, but Warner brushed it off as “normal banter.”

The duo have been involved in several entertaining battles over the past couple of years and Warner reiterated that there isn’t any bad blood between them.

“The chit chat is just normal stuff – there’s nothing. He’s not trying to get under my skin or anything, it’s just normal banter,” the 37-year-old, who has now retired from Tests and ODIs, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In the Test series, Afridi picked up eight wickets in two matches at an average of 41.62.

As for Warner, he played an instrumental role in leading Australia to a 3-0 win as he scored 299 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 49.83.

Afridi is now captaining Pakistan in their five-match series against New Zealand, where the men in green trail 1-0 after losing the first T20I by 46 runs.

The second T20I will be played on January 14 in Hamilton.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They bowled brilliantly, Umar Gul believes Pakistan pace duo must have impressed everyone

