Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has called out left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for not being a “lethal bowler.”

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and did his job superbly in the past as he regularly took early wickets and was proving to be a nightmare for the opposition bowlers.

However, he hasn’t been having the same impact lately and many people have pointed out that his pace has dropped as well.

Ramiz has urged Afridi to get back to his best as soon as possible as Pakistan need him firing on all cylinders.

“Shaheen Afridi needs to come out as a lethal bowler,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match Test series against Australia, Afridi only featured in two Tests and took eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

The 23-year-old is now captaining Pakistan in their five-match series against New Zealand and began by taking three wickets in the first T20I, which the men in green lost by 46 runs.

The second T20I will be played on January 14 in Hamilton.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

