Pakistan fast bowling coach Umar Gul has heaped praise on the pace duo of Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad, saying they “bowled brilliantly” and impressed everyone with their performance in the three-match Test series against Australia.

Both players made their debuts during the series, but Jamal was the standout as he picked up 18 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.44.

He also scored 143 runs, which included a career-best 82, at an average of 28.60.

As for Shahzad, he featured in the first Test in Perth and took five wickets at an average of 25.60 before being ruled out for the rest of the series with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

Gul was pleased with what he saw from Jamal and Shahzad, and hopes they keep doing well for Pakistan in the future.

“The two debutants bowled brilliantly and impressed all,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan lost their Test series against Australia 3-0 and are now facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first match by 46 runs.

The second T20I will be held on January 14 in Hamilton.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

