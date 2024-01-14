Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc knows it would be unwise to underestimate Pakistan batsman Babar Azam as he has “got all [the] shots.”

Azam has been a reliable run-scorer for the men in green over the last few years, but lately, he has struggled to score consistently.

Even though the 29-year-old is going through a rough patch, Starc knows that the Lahore native can heat up in the blink of an eye.

“He’s got all [the] shots,” he said in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Instagram as quoted by NDTV.

Azam recently represented Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia and made 126 runs at an average of 21.

He is now playing in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand and smashed 57 runs off 35 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the first T20I.

Pakistan lost the first match by 46 runs and will now be looking to level the series in the second T20I, which will be played on January 14 in Hamilton.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 3333 ( 69.44 % ) Bad decision! 1467 ( 30.56 % )

