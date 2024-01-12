Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri pointed out that the “real problem” Shaheen Shah Afridi has is the vast amount of pressure on him to do everything as the spearhead of the Pakistan pace attack.

He added that the 23-year-old also has a lack of support “when it comes to pace.”

Due to this, Afridi is constantly under the pump to produce epic performances, which he hasn’t been able to do as of late.

“I think the real problem for Shaheen is the pressure of being the spearhead of this Pakistan attack and without much support at the other end when it comes to pace,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0, and finished with eight wickets in two Tests at an average of 41.62.

He will now make his debut as T20I captain in Pakistan’s five-match series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

