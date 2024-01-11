Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman opened up about how he regained his form, saying when he played 200 balls per day during training, he “would do more than that.”

Zaman noted that putting in the extra effort really helped him as it enabled him to practice more and grow his confidence.

The 33-year-old was dropped from the playing XI following Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, he ultimately made a comeback later on in the tournament and was at his destructive best, smashing 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

After the World Cup, Zaman was involved in the National T20 Cup and amassed 320 runs in eight matches for Abbottabad Region, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.71 and a strike-rate of 135.02.

“My focus was that if I played 200 balls in a day, I would do more than that,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman was not selected for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0.

He has, however, been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

