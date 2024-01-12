Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he loves competing against Pakistan batsman Babar Azam as he is definitely one of the best players in the world.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer for the last couple of years and has repeatedly won matches for them.

Recently, the 29-year-old former captain played against Australia in a three-match Test series and Lyon enjoyed battling against the Lahore native.

“He’s got beautiful hands when he bats. He scored some runs. I think it was Gabba’s last time he was up here. You always want to compete against the best players in the world and he’s definitely one of them,” he said in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Instagram as quoted by NDTV.

Azam scored 126 runs at an average of 21 in the series, which Pakistan ended up losing 3-0.

He will now feature in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

