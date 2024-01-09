Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has blasted Pakistan’s pace attack, stating that none of the bowlers are bowling anywhere close to 140 kph.

He noted that the lack of pace is not just hurting the team, but has also resulted in “immense pressure” being put on Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is the leader of Pakistan’s bowling unit.

During the recent three-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan’s fast bowlers were mostly in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as questions were raised about why they were bowling so slow.

“You don’t have one bowler here who is even close to 140, so that puts immense pressure on someone like Shaheen,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan ended up losing the series 3-0 and will now face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

