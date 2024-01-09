Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman admitted that pace bowler Naseem Shah’s absence has had a significant impact on the national team.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and the three-match Test series against Australia, which the men in green lost 3-0.

He was also not considered for selection for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

It is likely that the 20-year-old will make a comeback during the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“As we have seen in cases like Naseem Shah and others in [the] 2023 World Cup, it makes a significant difference if one or a few players face fitness issues,” Zaman told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

